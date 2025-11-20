Christmas Bird Count Preparation Presentation Planned

Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to gather and learn about preparation for the Christmas Bird Count.

Byron Grauerholz will be the featured speaker Thursday evening at the Smoky Hill Audubon Society’s monthly meeting. He will discuss the Christmas Bird Count, which will be taking place December 20th.

Smoky Hill Audubon Society programs, including this one, are free and open to the public and take place in room 229 in the Peters Science Hall at Kansas Wesleyan University. You may come early and meet the speaker at 7:00 with the program beginning at 7:30