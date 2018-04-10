Salina, KS

Christian Rockers Newsboys Coming to Salina

April 10, 2018

A fan favorite and best selling Christian pop rock band is coming to Salina. Newsboys are coming to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. The group’s summer tour “Newsboys United” will roll into Salina on August 2nd.

According to Premier Productions, Newsboys is welcoming back to the stage former bandmates Peter Furler and Phil Joel for the “Newsboys United Tour,” showcasing “all the hits…under one roof… for one tour.”

Along with a headlining set led by frontman Michael Tait and longtime members Duncan Phillips, Jeff Frankenstein and Jody Davis, “Newsboys United” will see Furler and Joel join the group for many of the most popular hits of the band’s three-decade career. The “Newsboys United” tour will also feature special guest Word Worship recording artist Zealand, which is founded and fronted by Joel.

Tickets to see Newsboys in Salina go on sale to the general public Monday, April 16th, at 10:00 AM, available online, by phone at 888-826-SHOW, or stop by the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

