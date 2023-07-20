Christian Rockers Newsboys Coming to Salina

One of the most influential bands in Christian music history will deliver their biggest hits from their three-decade career at one of the best venues in Kansas. Newsboys are coming to the Stiefel Theatre in Salina.

According to the venue, Newsboys are one of the biggest bands in Christian music history, having sold more than 10 million records across 23 recordings and garnering boundless accolades, including 1 RIAA Double Platinum certification and 8 Gold certifications, 33 #1 radio hits, four GRAMMY nominations, two American Music Award nominations and multiple Dove Awards.

With signature songs like “We Believe,” “Born Again” and the unstoppable mega-hit “God’s Not Dead” – which birthed a film franchise of the same name – Newsboys have continued to collect career-defining accolades at full speed ahead.

Newsboys will perform at the Stiefel Theatre on Friday, November 10th. Tickets go on sale this Friday July 21st.