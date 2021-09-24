Christ Prep’s Stingy Defense Holds off Abilene in 14-7 Victory

It was Homecoming night in Abilene, the Cowboys hosted Christ Prep Academy Olathe in the first ever meeting between the two schools. This year’s Homecoming Queen is Aelyn Pecina. Abilene and Christ Prep were supposed to play last year but the game was canceled because of Covid. Friday night, no one was expecting a defensive battle but that’s what transpired in the Patriots 14-7 victory.

Abilene’s opponents averaged 49 points per game in the Cowboy’s first 3 losses of the season to Clay Center, Concordia and Chapman. The Cowboys, though, held Christ Prep to only 1 offensive touchdown in the game. The Patriots started drives 6 times in Abilene territory but only managed 1 score. Christ Prep did miss 4 field goal attempts from 51, 49, 33 and 31 yards. The 33 yard attempt was blocked by Cooper Wildey.

Unfortunately for Abilene the Patriots defense was even better than the Cowboys. Christ Prep forced 5 turnovers in the game and scored the first points of the game on an interception return by Christopher Worcester. He picked off a pass and returned it 18 yards to make the score 7-0 with 5:13 to play in the 3rd quarter. Abilene fumbled on their next series and the Patriots recovered at the Cowboy 38 yard line. Christ Prep would score 5 plays later on a Jacob Johnson 3 yard run with 2:58 to play in the game which made the score 14-0.

The Cowboys got on the board late with a 9 yard pass play from Stocton Timbrook to Kaleb Becker for the final points of the game with just 7.5 seconds remaining. That final drive Abilene drove 89 yards which helped their offensive totals. The Cowboys finished, unofficially, with 145 yards of total offense. Abilene had 106 yards and were held without any passing yards in the first half which was a surprise because the Cowboys passing game has been a strength.

Abilene will host Hays next Friday at 7 PM. The two teams did not play one another last year because of Covid.