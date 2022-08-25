Chris Klieman Radio Show Set for Wednesdays, Affiliates and TV Show Times Announced

MANHATTAN, Kansas – K-State Sports Properties, a property of LEARFIELD, announced today a new day for the Chris Klieman Radio Show in addition to its affiliates for the 2022 season and the return of the Chris Klieman TV show.

The radio show will now air on Wednesday nights from 7-8 p.m., and will continue to originate from Powercat Sports Grill on the west side of Manhattan (3011 Anderson Avenue). The show, hosted by the Voice of the Wildcats and a new member of the KAB Hall of Fame, Wyatt Thompson, will be held nearly every Wednesday throughout the season. There will be a show the Wednesday of the bye week (October 12), and the final show will be held the Wednesday prior to the West Virginia game (November 16) as there is no show the week of Thanksgiving.

In addition to airing on many of the K-State Sports Network affiliates, the Chris Klieman Radio Show will also be available on Facebook Watch.

The affiliates list for the upcoming season largely remain unchanged from 2021, and a complete list can be found here. In addition to the affiliates, the radio show and K-State games can also be heard on SiriusXM, via The Varsity Network radio app and on the K-StateSports Mobile app.

The network will continue to be anchored in the Manhattan area by flagship stations KMAN (1350 AM/93.3 and 93.7 FM) and KMKF (101.5 FM).

The Chris Klieman TV Show will first be available on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The show will also be shown on YurView Kansas on COX Communications on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. and Spectrum Sports on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Check local listings for additional showings or time changes. There are 12 shows throughout the year with one airing after every game during the season.

Kansas State opens the 2022 season next Saturday, September 3, with a 6 p.m. contest against South Dakota inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game, heard across the K-State Sports Network, will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Fans can purchase tickets to the game against the Coyotes – in addition to any of the other six home games – online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.