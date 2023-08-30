Chris Klieman Radio Show Debuts Wednesday, TV Show on Monday

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Chris Klieman Radio Show returns to the airwaves on Wednesday night, while the Chris Klieman TV Show is back for another season as K-State Sports Properties, a property of LEARFIELD, announced the show lineup.

The radio show will air every Wednesday night, 7-8 p.m., beginning today (August 30) and will continue to originate from Powercat Sports Grill on the west side of Manhattan (3011 Anderson Avenue). The show, hosted by the Voice of the Wildcats, Wyatt Thompson, will be held every Wednesday throughout the season with the exception of Thanksgiving week (November 22).

In addition to airing on many of the K-State Sports Network affiliates, the Chris Klieman Radio Show will also be available on Facebook.

The affiliates list for the upcoming season largely remain unchanged from 2022, and a complete list can be found here. In addition to the affiliates, the radio show and K-State games can also be heard on SiriusXM, via The Varsity Network radio app and on the K-StateSports Mobile app.

The network will continue to be anchored in the Manhattan area by flagship stations KMAN (1350 AM/93.3 and 93.7 FM) and KMKF (101.5 FM).

The Chris Klieman TV Show will be available on Mondays on both Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and YurView Kansas on COX Communications. Check local listings for show times. There are 12 shows throughout the year with one airing after every game during the season.

Kansas State kicks off the 2023 campaign on Saturday with a 6 p.m., contest against SEMO inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game, heard across the K-State Sports Network, will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Fans can purchase standing-room only tickets to the game against the Redhawks – in addition to any of the other six home games – online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.