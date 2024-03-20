Chris Fear to lead Mustang Boys Basketball

Salina Central High School announced a coaching change to its boys basketball program on Wednesday, stating in a release that former Head Girls Basketball Coach Chris Fear will be taking over the Central boys program.

Salina Central is excited to announce the new boys head basketball coach. Pending board approval. pic.twitter.com/R67jUWf9Eo — Salina Central High School Athletics (@SC_Mustangs) March 20, 2024

Fear has led the Salina Central girls for the past seven seasons, taking the Lady Mustangs to four State Tournaments, two Final Fours, and a State Runner-Up finish in 2022. Prior to Salina Central, Fear was Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Kansas Wesleyan University and at Dana College in Nebraska.

Billy Graf coached the Salina Central boys program in 2023-24, leading them to six wins. Fear will take the reins on the boys program which will return a pair of All-AVCTL-II performers in Kaden Snyder and Kamryn Jones. Fear will become the third boys Head Coach for the Mustangs in the last three seasons, following Graf, and Ryan Modin, who coached Central for four seasons.

The Salina Central girls program will begin its search for their next Head Coach immediately.