Chorale Preparing Spring Concert

The Salina Chorale is rehearsing for a spring concert.

Organizers invite everyone to come enjoy a wide variety of choral music with the Salina Chorale’s “This & That” spring concert, 4 p.m. Sunday April 30th at the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts in downtown Salina.

Enjoy popular, folk and sacred music, performed live, under the direction of William Tuzicka.

The Salina Chorale is a community of voices dedicated to the promotion of choral music, open to all, high school age and older. This organized group of talented singers from the greater Salina community is under the direction of William Tuzicka. The Chorale is an outgrowth of the Salina Community Chorus, which was begun in 1961 under the direction of Mr. John Sample. The group was reorganized as the Salina Chorale in January 1979.

Adults are $15, Students in grades 1 through 12 are $10, and Children in Kindergarten or younger are admitted free. Tickets will be available in the Stiefel Theatre lobby prior to the concert.

—

SONGS IN THE PROGRAM:

“Angels Rolled the Stone Away”

“Just a Closer Walk with Thee”

“For the Beauty of the Earth”

“Danny Boy”

“Take Me Home Country Roads” by John Denver

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” by Elton John for “The Lion King”

“Somewhere Out There” from the animated movie “An American Tail”

“God Bless the Outcasts”

AND MORE…