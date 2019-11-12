Chorale Planning Christmas Concert

The Salina Chorale is planning special holiday performance.

According to the organization, the chorale, under the direction of William Tuzicka and accompanied by Sue Will, presents “Carols of Christmas 2019,” at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1st at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Salina. The live sound of the chorus in this high ceiling setting rivals that of the big cathedrals of Europe.

Adult tickets are $10, and students K-12 are admitted free. Adult tickets are available for purchase from Salina Chorale members through Monday, Nov. 25, and thereafter at the door.

Enjoy the sound of our mighty chorus, 83 voices strong, with many new members, as we present some favorite classic carols and introduce new songs for the Christmas holiday. This year’s international collection of carols includes the rhythmic “African Noel;” a Spanish Christmas carol from the 16th century called “Riu, Riu, Riu;” several carols in Latin, including one composed by John Rutter, and another one about Christmas as a Holy Festival; a traditional American Shaker Christmas tune; and a number of other songs, including some of the more traditional American carols we all know and love, like “Silent Night” and “The First Nowell,” and a number of well-known carols in the medley “A Rhapsody of Christmas” — all performed this year in mixed four-part ensemble style.

ABOUT THE SALINA CHORALE

The Salina Chorale is a community chorus made up of voices of all ages dedicated to the promotion of choral music, and it is open to all who are enjoy ensemble singing. This organized group of talented singers from the greater Salina community is under the direction of William Tuzicka. The Chorale is an outgrowth of the Salina Community Chorus, which was begun in 1961 under the direction of Mr. John Sample. The group was reorganized as the Salina Chorale in January 1979.​

OUR DIRECTOR

William “Bill” Tuzicka is in his eighth year as conductor and music director of the Salina Chorale. He earned his Bachelor of Music degree from Bethany College and Master of Music Education degree from Wichita State University. Mr. Tuzicka taught choral music at Southeast of Saline Junior/Senior High School for 37 years. He now serves as the Technical Director and Director of Operations for the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts in downtown Salina, Kansas.

OUR ACCOMPANIST

Sue Will has accompanied the Salina Chorale since January 2016. With a Piano Performance degree from Bethany College, she accompanies multiple groups in the area, including Sunrise Presbyterian Church, Bethany College, Central High School and other schools of USD 305, and Sacred Heart Junior High school.

CONCERTS: The Salina Chorale performs a spring concert and a holiday concert annually, and it also joins a larger chorus for performances with the Salina Symphony — such as the Symphony’s two Christmas Festival concert performances in the beautiful Stiefel Theatre, this year on Sat.-Sun., Dec. 14-15, 2019.