Chorale “Carols of Christmas” Concert Sunday   

The Salina Chorale is planning a special holiday performance.

According to the organization. the chorale under the direction of William Tuzicka and accompanied by Sue Will, presents it“Carols of Christmas 2022,” at 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18th at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 118 N. 9th St. in Salina. It is their delight to celebrate the season together in concert for the first time since 2019.

The live sound of the chorus in this high ceiling setting rivals that of the big cathedrals of Europe. Adult tickets are $15, Students 1-12 are $10, and children kindergarten and younger will be admitted free. Tickets are available for purchase from Salina Chorale members through Monday, Nov. 25, and thereafter at the door.

Enjoy the sound of our chorus, 60 voices strong, along with musicians, as we present some favorite classic carols and introduce new songs for the Christmas holiday. This year’s collection of carols will include several songs from ages past. Among these are: “Of the Father’s Love Begotten,” a 13th century Plainsong; a 15th-century French melody arranged by Patrick Liebergen known to us as “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” — and “Christmas Night,” a wonderful John Rutter arrangement of a piece written in 1588. Also featured are several present-day carols, many of which are well known and beloved — such as “Hallelujah,” from the animated movie “Shrek;” and “Christmas Hymn” by Amy Grant and Michael Smith; as well as “Joy to the World,” “O Holy Night,” “Angels We Have Heard on High” and many more.

ABOUT THE SALINA CHORALE

The Salina Chorale is a community chorus is dedicated to the promotion of choral music, and it is open to all, from high school students to all ages of adults, who enjoy ensemble singing. This organized group of talented singers from the greater Salina community is under the direction of William Tuzicka. The Chorale is an outgrowth of the Salina Community Chorus, which was begun in 1961 under the direction of Mr. John Sample. The group was reorganized as the Salina Chorale in January 1979.​

DIRECTOR

William “Bill” Tuzicka is in his ninth year as conductor and music director of the Salina Chorale. He earned his Bachelor of Music degree from Bethany College and Master of Music Education degree from Wichita State University. Mr. Tuzicka taught choral music at Southeast of Saline Junior/Senior High School for 37 years. He now serves as the Technical Director and Director of Operations for the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts in downtown Salina, Kansas.

ACCOMPANIST

Sue Will has accompanied the Salina Chorale since January 2016. With a Piano Performance degree from Bethany College, she accompanies multiple groups in the area, including Sunrise Presbyterian Church, Bethany College, Central High School and other schools of USD 305, and Sacred Heart Junior High school.

CONCERTS: The Salina Chorale performs a spring concert and a holiday concert annually, and it also joins the Salina Symphony as a chorus for some of its performances — including the Symphony’s two “Christmas Festival” concert performances in the beautiful Stiefel Theatre, except when the Symphony performs “The Nutcracker Suite” as their holiday concerts, as they will again this year on Dec. 10 and 11, 2022. Watch for next year’s Salina Symphony “Christmas Festival” concerts, Dec. 9-10, 2023.