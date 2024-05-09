Choose Saline County App Extended

A popular app which many people used in Saline County to save money isn’t dead just yet. The Choose Saline County app, which many people use to save money while shopping locally, has received a stay of execution.

According to Saline County, in an unexpected turn of events, the lifespan of the Choose Saline County app has been extended through June 30th. This extension comes as a result of ongoing discussions with the Choose Saline County app developer, Colu and representatives from other firms acquiring Colu’s technology.

What you need to know:

Earning Stars: Residents can continue to earn Saline Stars by making purchases with their linked cards at participating local merchants until June 17, 2024.

Redeeming Stars: The deadline for redeeming your Saline Stars is now extended to June 30, 2024.

This extension allows more time for users to support local businesses, which will be reimbursed through the County’s American Rescue Act Funds.

To date, users have generated over $5.6 million in estimated economic impact by shopping locally with the app.

While it is unclear at this time exactly what the shop local loyalty app will look like after June 30th, Saline County remains committed to supporting local businesses and the community. So stay tuned for further announcements.