Choke Hold and Arrest

An argument takes a violent turn inside a Salina home and leads to the arrest of a Salina man.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that around 5:30pm officers were sent to the 800 block of Smith Avenue regarding a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

Police took 52 year-old Adrian Golding into custody on Thursday evening after he allegedly used a choke hold on a 42-year-old female.

Officers report another resident inside the house witnessed the fight and was able to free the woman from Golding’s grasp before calling for help. The female victim had minor injuries but did not seek medical assistance.

Golding is facing one count of aggravated domestic battery.