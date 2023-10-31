Chilly Halloween Expected

It will be a chilly Halloween in Central Kansas.
According to the National Weather Service, after a high in the lower 40s Tuesday afternoon, evening temperatures will drop into the 20s from 8pm to 9pm across central and southern Kansas.
The chilly below normal temperatures will followed by a nice warming trend into the weekend, with highs in the uppers 60 and lowers 70s by the end of the week.
_ _ _
Halloween Climate Information
|Wichita
Records:
|Averages:
|High
|85 F in 1950
|Coolest High
|33 F in 1991
|High
|64 F
|Low
|18 F in 1993
|Warmest Low
|63 F in 2000
|Low
|42 F
|Wettest
|5.79″ in 1998
|Snowiest
|1.5″ in 1991
|Precipitation
|0.07″
|Chanute
|Records:
|Averages:
|High
|86 F in 1950
|Coolest High
|39 F in 1991
|High
|64 F
|Low
|17 F in 1993
|Warmest Low
|65 F in 1982
|Low
|43 F
|Wettest
|2.77″ in 1946
|Precipitation
|0.09″
|Records:
|Averages:
|High
|87 F in 2016
|Coolest High
|24 F in 1991
|High
|63 F
|Low
|11 F in 2019
|Warmest Low
|60 F in 2000
|Low
|37 F
|Wettest
|0.52″ in 1991
|Precipitation
|0.04″
|Salina
|Records:
|Averages:
|High
|85 F in 1950
|Coolest High
|32 F in 1991
|High
|63 F
|Low
|13 F in 2019
|Warmest Low
|62 F in 1950
|Low
|40 F
|Wettest
|1.75″ in 1991
|Precipitation
|0.05″