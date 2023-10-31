Chilly Halloween Expected

By Todd Pittenger October 31, 2023

It will be a chilly Halloween in Central Kansas.

According to the National Weather Service, after a high in the lower 40s Tuesday afternoon, evening temperatures will drop into the 20s from 8pm to 9pm across central and southern Kansas.

The chilly below normal temperatures will followed by a nice warming trend into the weekend, with highs in the uppers 60 and lowers 70s by the end of the week.

_ _ _

Halloween Climate Information

 

Wichita
Records:
Averages:
High85 F in 1950Coolest High33 F in 1991High64 F
Low18 F in 1993Warmest Low63 F in 2000Low42 F
Wettest5.79″ in 1998Snowiest1.5″ in 1991Precipitation0.07″

 

Chanute
Records:Averages:
High86 F in 1950Coolest High39 F in 1991High64 F
Low17 F in 1993Warmest Low65 F in 1982Low43 F
Wettest2.77″ in 1946Precipitation0.09″

 

Russell
Records:Averages:
High87 F in 2016Coolest High24 F in 1991High63 F
Low11 F in 2019Warmest Low60 F in 2000Low37 F
Wettest0.52″ in 1991Precipitation0.04″

 

Salina
Records:Averages:
High85 F in 1950Coolest High32 F in 1991High63 F
Low13 F in 2019Warmest Low62 F in 1950Low40 F
Wettest1.75″ in 1991Precipitation0.05″

 

 