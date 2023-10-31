Chilly Halloween Expected

It will be a chilly Halloween in Central Kansas.

According to the National Weather Service, after a high in the lower 40s Tuesday afternoon, evening temperatures will drop into the 20s from 8pm to 9pm across central and southern Kansas.

The chilly below normal temperatures will followed by a nice warming trend into the weekend, with highs in the uppers 60 and lowers 70s by the end of the week.

_ _ _

Halloween Climate Information

Wichita Records: Averages: High 85 F in 1950 Coolest High 33 F in 1991 High 64 F Low 18 F in 1993 Warmest Low 63 F in 2000 Low 42 F Wettest 5.79″ in 1998 Snowiest 1.5″ in 1991 Precipitation 0.07″

Chanute Records: Averages: High 86 F in 1950 Coolest High 39 F in 1991 High 64 F Low 17 F in 1993 Warmest Low 65 F in 1982 Low 43 F Wettest 2.77″ in 1946 Precipitation 0.09″

Russell Records: Averages: High 87 F in 2016 Coolest High 24 F in 1991 High 63 F Low 11 F in 2019 Warmest Low 60 F in 2000 Low 37 F Wettest 0.52″ in 1991 Precipitation 0.04″