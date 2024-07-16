Parade / Chili Cookoff Entries Sought

The Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair is seeking parade and chili cookoff entries. The street fair is scheduled for Saturday, September 28th

Chili cooks – great ready to bring your A-game and your best chili recipe to the Street Fair.

The Smoky Hill Museum is seeking teams to enter the Chili Cook-off contest at the Street Fair, which takes place on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

New this year is a Judge’s Choice Award, which will replace the Best Decorated Booth. The first eight teams to enter will compete for both the Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice Awards. Winners will receive a combination of cash and prizes of at least a $150 in value. The deadline to enter is August 30, 2024.

Entrants must prepare a minimum of five gallons of chili. Public sampling begins at 11 am for only $2.00 to sample each team’s chili.

In order to make this less of a burden, the Museum will provide ingredients to help each team get off to a good start. Teams will receive a generous starting kit of ingredients that includes 15 lbs. of beef, and a mess of onions and tomatoes. From there, each team can add their own unique ingredients to make the chili something special.

Online or printable entry forms and a complete set of rules and regulations may be found at www.smokyhillmuseum.org under the Chili Cook-off link. To have a copy mailed to you call 785-309-5776 or email [email protected].

Completed applications and a $25 application fee must be postmarked or hand-delivered by August 30, 2024, to the Smoky Hill Museum at 211 West Iron Avenue. The application fee is non-refundable.

The Smoky Hill Museum is a nationally accredited history museum, in the heart of downtown Salina, Kansas. This FREE museum is open Tuesday-Friday 11-5 and Saturday 10-5. Also, be sure to stop by the Museum Store for a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork and gifts for all ages.

The Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair is also seeking parade entries. Parade applications must be returned by Friday, August 30, in order to participate. There is no entry fee. Fill out an application online or download it at smokyhillmuseum.org under Street Fair. To have an application mailed to you, email [email protected], or call Rosa De La Cruz at 785-309-5776.

This year’s Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair Parade will again feature the theme, Salina’s Old West, to support the Old West theme of the Street Fair. Decorated parade entries are highly encouraged.

On September 28, the parade entry sign‐in will begin at 9:00 a.m. Participants must be signed in and in place by 9:45 a.m. The parade will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m.

The parade route will be on Santa Fe Avenue, between Elm Street and South Street. An information packet will be sent to everyone who enters by the deadline.