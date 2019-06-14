Children Witness Intruders Carrying A Pipe

Two intruders entered a north Salina home with three children inside, before leaving.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that four victims were sitting in their home in the 200 block of N. Oakdale on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. when two intruders entered the home.

One of the two men asked about the whereabouts of another person who lives at the house. However, the subject was not there at the time. The two men left shortly after with no incident, though one of the intruders was holding a metal pipe.

There were four victims inside during the home invasion. A 37-year-old female and three children ages 12, 10 and 10.

One of the invaders is described as a white male with blonde hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and red bandanna covering his face. He was the one holding the pipe. The other is described as white male with blonde hair wearing a white tank top, gray jeans also with a red bandanna covering his face.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two intruders.