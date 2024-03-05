Children of the Promised Land

A presentation on a unique Kansas community which was founded shortly after the civil war by Formerly enslaved African Americans is planned in Salina.

According to the Smoky Hill Museum, Nicodemus, in Graham County, is the only remaining western town established by African Americans following the Civil War.

The museum invites everyone to join Angela Bates as she discusses the dynamics of mothers and their children in Nicodemus. Taking into account the settling in the West and the end of Reconstruction, Bates will discuss the experience of mothers and their children after slavery.

The children may have been the first in their family to be born free. How did that new freedom impact the concept of choice in their decisions and lives?

Bates is the executive director and past president of the Nicodemus Historical Society. This presentation is underwritten by Humanities Kansas.

The Smoky Hill Museum is hosting this free presentation, Thursday, March 7, 5:30-6:30 pm. Enjoy the presentation in person at the Museum, or, from the comfort of your own home via Zoom. Register for your Zoom link at www.smokyhillmuseum.org.

Phot via National Park Service