Children Left in Running Vehicle Leads to Arrest

The father of two young children was booked into the Saline County Jail on Friday after allegedly leaving both in a running vehicle at the library.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that that around 12:30pm officers responded to the Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm, for two children left inside a running vehicle. A concerned citizen called and reported they had entered the library at about noon and observed two young children left alone in a running vehicle.

The two children were identified as a 2-year-old and a 9-month-old. The two-year-old was crying when the officers made contact. Officers had the library make a public announcement about the vehicle but did not receive a response.

Around 12:39pm, 41-year-old Miguel A. Martinez walked out and identified himself as the father. It was determined that the children were left in the vehicle for about 48 minutes.

Martinez was taken into custody and is now facing charges that could include aggravated endangerment of a child.

The children were released to their mother.