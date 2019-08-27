Children Hurt in School Bus Crash

Fourteen people, including a dozen children, were hurt in a crash which left a school bus on its side in Northwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a USD 103 Cheylin School bus was headed south on a county road. The bus failed to yield the right of way and an intersection and was hit on its passenger’s side by a pickup truck. The bus overturned onto the driver’s side in a ditch. All occupants were transported to Cheyenne County Hospital to be treated for injuries.

According to the hospital, there were 12 children between the ages of 5 and 13, one bus driver, and one truck driver brought to Cheyenne County Hospital with moderate to minor injuries. There were no fatalities.

The crash happened at 7:40 Monday morning in Cheyenne County, about five miles southwest of Bird City.