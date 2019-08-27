Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 79 ° | Lo: 56 °

Children Hurt in School Bus Crash

Todd PittengerAugust 27, 2019

Fourteen people, including a dozen children, were hurt in a crash which left a school bus on its side in Northwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a USD 103 Cheylin School bus was headed south on a county road. The bus failed to yield the right of way and an intersection and was hit on its passenger’s side by a pickup truck. The bus overturned onto the driver’s side in a ditch. All occupants were transported to Cheyenne County Hospital to be treated for injuries.

According to the hospital, there were 12 children between the ages of 5 and 13, one bus driver, and one truck driver brought to Cheyenne County Hospital with moderate to minor injuries. There were no fatalities.

The crash happened at 7:40 Monday morning in Cheyenne County, about five miles southwest of Bird City.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Guilty Plea in Crash, Gun Theft Cas...

A Kansas man has admitted to crashing a car into a Cabela's store in hopes of stealing guns. Acco...

August 27, 2019 Comments

KWU Nursing Program Receives Mabee ...

Top News

August 27, 2019

Children Hurt in School Bus Crash

Top News

August 27, 2019

AUDIO: 2019 HS FB Tour – Minn...

Sports News

August 26, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Guilty Plea in Crash, Gun...
August 27, 2019Comments
Man Wanted on Warrants, T...
August 26, 2019Comments
Mowers, Trailer Stolen
August 26, 2019Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
Bar Fight, Arrest
August 26, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH