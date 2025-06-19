Children Hit by Train on Bridge

One child is dead and another is missing after they unsuccessfully tried to outrun a train on a railroad bridge and were hit.

According to the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 Center received a report from the Union Pacific Railroad Wednesday afternoon that two individuals had been struck on a railroad bridge south of Erie. The Sheriff’s Office, EMS, St. Paul Fire Department,Erie Fire Department, and Union Pacific Railroad immediately responded to the scene.

One juvenile male was found deceased. A thorough search of the area with available personnel was quickly initiated. A local individual was requested to respond to the scene with a drone.

KDWP responded with personnel, a drone and boat. KHP sent numerous personnel, helicopter, and search dogs.

After reviewing the engine camera footage and physical evidence, the two children were on the bridge and unable to outrun the train. After reviewing the footage and physical evidence at the scene, the search went from hopeful rescue effort to a recovery effort.

The Neosho River was rising, nearly bank full, with a very swift current, and full of debris. Due to extremely dangerous condition, the recovery effort was called off and will resume Thursday. A specialized swift water team is coming to assist with the ongoing search. Due to the current conditions the public was advised to stay away from the area and allow the trained and equipped personnel to search the river.