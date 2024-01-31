Childcare Needs Assessment Sought

A childcare needs assessment for Saline County is being conducted.
According to the Salina Area United Way, they are partnering with Kansas State Research and Extension to complete a childcare needs assessment for Saline County.
This childcare needs assessment targets four audiences:
- parents with children in care
- parents with children looking for care
- Early Childhood Education
- the general public
The answers are completely anonymous, and results can help us identify potential barriers our community members face.
