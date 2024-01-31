Childcare Needs Assessment Sought

A childcare needs assessment for Saline County is being conducted.

According to the Salina Area United Way, they are partnering with Kansas State Research and Extension to complete a childcare needs assessment for Saline County.

This childcare needs assessment targets four audiences:

parents with children in care

parents with children looking for care

Early Childhood Education

the general public

The answers are completely anonymous, and results can help us identify potential barriers our community members face.

