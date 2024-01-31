Childcare Needs Assessment Sought

By Todd Pittenger January 31, 2024

A childcare needs assessment for Saline County is being conducted.

According to the Salina Area United Way, they are partnering with Kansas State Research and Extension to complete a childcare needs assessment for Saline County.

This childcare needs assessment targets four audiences:

  • parents with children in care
  • parents with children looking for care
  • Early Childhood Education
  • the general public

The answers are completely anonymous, and results can help us identify potential barriers our community members face.

TAKE THE SURVEY