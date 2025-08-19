Childcare Is The Mission

Since 1967, the mission of Salina Childcare Association (SCA) is supporting local families by providing a safe, supportive atmosphere for children to learn and grow.

Michelle Williams, Executive Director at SCA joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at a range of issues the childcare industry is facing.

Disparities in wages and program funding continue to top the list but Williams commented the staff they have on hand is very dedicated. Some staff members even date back to the old days of having to hopscotch around town to find room to stay open.

Salina Child Care Association is located in the Donna L. Vanier Children’s Center at 155 N. Oakdale Avenue. Williams says new teacher assistants start at $15 an hour and lead teachers earn $18 an hour. The center cares for infants, toddlers and pre-school children.