A 6-year-old boy is credited with saving a 5-year-old from drowning.

According to Kansas Game Wardens, on Sunday at the El Dorado Reservoir’s Walnut Swim Beach, 6-year-old Levi Alley told adults that a 5-year-old was drowning.

Alley’s attentiveness, and quick response is attributed to the 5-year-old being rescued unharmed.

Via social media game wardens said “Heroes come in all shapes, sizes, and ages.”