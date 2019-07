A child is dead following a farm accident in Reno County.

According to the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:55 PM Tuesday first responders were dispatched to 916 E Red Rock Rd to the report of a child being caught in a power takeoff on a tractor. The child’s clothes became wrapped up in the power takeoff unit, or PTO of the tractor, as a family member was working on it.

The child, identified as 5-year-old Adam Schrock, was pronounced dead at the scene.