Child Hit by Truck in Front of School

A child was killed in Southwest Kansas after being hit by a pickup truck in a crosswalk in front of a school.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a GMC Sierra pickup truck Vehicle one was northbound on Warren Street in Liberal. The truck made a left hand turn on to Hickory Avenue. As it made the turn, it struck a child in the cross walk.

The child, identified as 5-year-old Nathaniel Garro Rivera, was transported by EMS to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal where he died.

The accident happened at 7:40 Wednesday morning in front of Prairie View Elementary School in Liberal.