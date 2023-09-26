Child Hit By Arrow on School Playground

A child was injured after being hit by an errant arrow while on a playground at a grade school in McPherson Tuesday morning.

According to McPherson Police, officers responded Tuesday at 9:46 AM to Roosevelt Elementary School in reference to a 7-year-old student struck in the arm by an arrow on the playground.

McPherson Emergency Medical Services and Fire Rescue responded, provided medical assistance, and transported the victim to McPherson Center for Health. The victim was later transferred to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, in stable condition.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old- male, who shot a bow and arrow in the area, resulting in a stray arrow striking the student. Officers arrested the male and transported him to the McPherson County Jail. The male is charged with Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Child Endangerment, and his bond is set at $12,500.00.

The McPherson Police Department reminds McPherson City residents, it is unlawful to operate an air rifle, bow and arrow, slingshot, BB gun, within the City, except within the confines of a building or structure from which the projectiles cannot escape.