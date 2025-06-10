Child Drowns at Area Lake

A child has died in a drowning at an area lake.

According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called just before 5 p.m. on Monday to the swim beach area at Milford State Park on a possible drowning.

First responders found a six-year-old girl at the scene who was taken to a Junction City hospital where she later died.

The girl’s death is not believed to be a cause of criminal activity. The identity of the girl was not immediately released.

Anyone who witnessed the incident that led to the girl’s death are asked to contact the Geary County Sheriff’s office by calling 785-238-2261.