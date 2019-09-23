Salina, KS

Now: 56 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 85 ° | Lo: 63 °

Child Dies in Truck Stop Accident

Todd PittengerSeptember 23, 2019

A small child died after being run over by an SUV in Southwest Kansas Sunday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Dodge Durango was backing out of a parking area at a Garden City truck stop when it “struck and ran over a child causing injuries that would not sustain life”. The child, a one-year-old girl from Garden City, was transported to St Catherine’s Hospital where she died.

The incident happened Sunday morning shortly after 11:00 at the Bosselman travel Center at Garden City.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Car Hit by Semi in Wrong Way Crash

A car merging onto Interstate 135 the wrong way was was involved in a crash Sunday night at the Sali...

September 23, 2019 Comments

Child Dies in Truck Stop Accident

Top News

September 23, 2019

Chiefs Defeat Ravens, 33-28, in Hom...

Sports News

September 22, 2019

Cruz joins 400-HR club on swat No. ...

Sports News

September 22, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Walmart Heart: FarrahR...
September 22, 2019Comments
Kansas’ Upland Bird Hun...
September 22, 2019Comments
Salina Soldiers to Compet...
September 22, 2019Comments
This Week is Best Time to...
September 22, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH