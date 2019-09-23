Child Dies in Truck Stop Accident

A small child died after being run over by an SUV in Southwest Kansas Sunday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Dodge Durango was backing out of a parking area at a Garden City truck stop when it “struck and ran over a child causing injuries that would not sustain life”. The child, a one-year-old girl from Garden City, was transported to St Catherine’s Hospital where she died.

The incident happened Sunday morning shortly after 11:00 at the Bosselman travel Center at Garden City.