Child Crashes Van Into School

Todd PittengerSeptember 9, 2021

No injuries were reported after a child drove a van into a school building.

Garden City police say a woman parked her van outside Gertrude Walker Elementary School Wednesday and left two children in their restraint seats in the vehicle while she picked up other children from the school.

A three-year-old child got out of the restraint seat and put the van into drive. The van struck a parked car, pushing it over a sidewalk and into a grassy area. It and then collided with a corner of the school.

There was extensive damage to both vehicles and to the school building.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

