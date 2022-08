The Saline County Health Department is planning a Child Care Recruitment Fair this week. It will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at its facility at 125 W. Elm St.

The agency says you can join them to learn about funding, training, and educational opportunities. You’ll find current openings available for childcare workers or to learn how to open your own childcare facility. You can also meet with childcare vendors and win door prizes.

This event is free and open to the public.