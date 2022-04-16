Salina, KS

Child Abuse Discussion Planned at Bethany

Todd PittengerApril 16, 2022

Bethany College has an event planned in observation of April being National Child Prevention Month.

According to the school in Lindsborg, the Bethany College Criminal Justice Department is hosting an expert discussion panel this Wednesday, April 21st, 7 pm-9 pm in the Nelson Science Lecture Hall inside the Nelson Science Center.

Guest speakers include Sergeant AJ Elmer of the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, Anna Hultquist Erickson, Ph.D.,  Chelsea Sutton of Salina Child Advocacy and Parenting Services (CAPS), and Reyna Banda-Torres also with CAPS. Each panel member will present their unique perspective.

Immediately following the presentation will be a question/answer session.

April Is National Child Abuse Prevention Month National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect.

The event at Bethany is free and is open to the public.

 

 

