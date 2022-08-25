Chiefs wrap up preseason with win over Packers, honor Dawson

Kansas City closed its preseason schedule with a 17-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium. The on-field play; however, wasn’t the biggest story of the evening.

On the Chiefs’ first possession of the contest, Quarterback Patrick Mahomes stood in front of his offense, who was in two rows, the front with hands on their knees. The “choir formation,” of a huddle, as it’s lovingly dubbed, was a staple in the era of former Chiefs QB Len Dawson, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 87.

The Kansas City offense took a delay of game penalty, honoring the Chiefs Ring of Honor member, and NFL Hall of Famer, but Green Bay declined it, showing their respect as well.

Dawson lead the Chiefs to the first-ever Super Bowl, where his team fell to the Packers, coached then by Super Bowl trophy namesake Vince Lombardi.

Dawson also carried KC to its first Super Bowl victory just a few short years later, defeating the Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

In addition to the huddle, Kanas City will honor Dawson this year by wearing a number 16 sticker on their helmets.

In the game, the Chiefs starting defense shined again, pitching an early shutout before giving way to the second teamers, and those fighting for a spot on the final 53-man roster, which is set to be announced Tuesday.

Shane Buechele lead the charge offensively for the Chiefs, completing 11/17 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns. While running back Isiah Pacheco paced the ground game with 53 yards on 10 carries. Rookie tight end Matt Bushman caught two of his three targets, both were touchdowns, but he later left the game with what was announced as a broken clavicle. A tough injury for a promising young player pushing for a spot on the roster.

Kansas City will open its regular season on Sunday, September 11th at the Arizona Cardinals.