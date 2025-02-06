Chiefs Win Means No School!

Should there be no school if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl? Cornerstone Classical School in Salina thinks so.

Before the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 in 2020, Headmaster Chris Stevens promised students and staff there would be no school that following Monday if the Chiefs won. If the Chiefs lost, classes would start at 10:00 am.

“I did not expect the Chiefs to be appearing in the Super Bowl for the third year in a row” said Stevens. According to the school, it has turned into an unexpected holiday after the Chiefs’ back-to-back Super Bowl victories in 2023 and 2024. Stevens calls it the “Headmaster Holiday.”

“The kids are pretty much wiped out that following Monday. I decided to do this for the students/staff, so they can they enjoy the game with their families and friends” said Stevens.

Stevens was on the leadership team at Providence Christian School in Dallas, TX before arriving at Cornerstone. “Coming from Dallas and being around Cowboys fans, I find it a lot easier to be a Chiefs fan because of the awesome community we have” said Stevens.

He has a personal connection with Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt, as his children used to attend the Dallas private school when Stevens was there.

Stevens said his students teased him throughout the week with the possibility of having no school.