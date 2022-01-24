Chiefs Win an All-Time Classic, 42-36, to Advance to AFC Championship Game

It’s tough to articulate the absolute craziness that took place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in a game that will surely go down as an all-time classic.

The game featured 974 yards of total offense, just four penalties, zero turnovers and numerous lead changes in a matchup between two quarterbacks playing at a historic level. Four of those lead changes took place in the final two minutes of regulation, setting the stage for an overtime period that ended with an 8-yard strike from Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce that sent Kansas City to the AFC Championship Game for a fourth-straight season.

“We all were just part of one of the better games in the National Football League, and we were lucky to come out on that end of it,” said Head Coach Andy Reid. “The guys battled their hearts out – both teams. I was proud of our guys for getting in there for four quarters and gutting it out. There were some huge plays made by the offense, defense and special teams. Listen, it was a great game. I’m just kind of sorting it all out right now.”

The overtime period was the culmination of a wild final two minutes of regulation that featured 25 points between the two teams, which are the most combined points in the final two minutes of a game in postseason history. Kansas City was clinging to a five-point lead with just under two minutes left when Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen – facing a 4th-and-13 – found wide receiver Gabriel Davis for a 27-yard touchdown that put Buffalo in front for the first time since its opening series of the game.

Mahomes had the Chiefs back in the end zone less than a minute later, however, when he found wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a 64-yard touchdown that re-claimed the lead for Kansas City. It was part of a huge night for Hill, who hauled in 11 receptions for 150 yards.

That left Allen with just over one minute of clock remaining and in need of a touchdown, but he delivered. Buffalo quickly marched down the field and found the end zone yet again – a 19-yard connection between Allen and Davis – that put the Bills ahead with only 13 seconds left in the game.

It was obviously a dire situation for Kansas City at this point, but as we’ve seen time and time again, the Chiefs didn’t give up. Mahomes had just two offensive snaps to work with and made the most of each – finding Hill for 19 yards and then Kelce for a gain of 25 yards – before kicker Harrison Butker converted a 49-yard field goal that sent the game to overtime.