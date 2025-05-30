Chief’s Trophy Coming to Salina

Chiefs fans will have an opportunity to get an up-close look at one of the team’s iconic Lombardi Super Bowl trophies this weekend.

The Salina Liberty are planning several events in conjunction with Saturday night’s game against the Washington Wolfpack.

According to the organization, the evening will be highlighted by a special military appreciation night, a unique opportunity for fans to see the Kansas City Chiefs’ Lombardi Trophy, and a visit from AF1 Commissioner and renowned former NFL head coach, Jeff Fisher.

As a tribute to our armed forces, all active military personnel and veterans will receive free admission to the game. The Salina Liberty will honor these heroes with special pregame and halftime ceremonies, recognizing their service and sacrifice.

Adding to the excitement, the Kansas City Chiefs’ iconic Lombardi Trophy will be on display in the main lobby of Tony’s Pizza Event Center from 3:00 PM to 4:45 PM on Saturday. This exclusive viewing is open to all Liberty fans holding a ticket to Saturday night’s game, offering a fantastic photo opportunity with a piece of NFL history.

Making a special appearance at the game will be AF1 League Commissioner Jeff Fisher. Fisher, one of the top 20 all-time winningest head coaches in NFL history, will be in attendance to witness the Salina Liberty in action.

“This Saturday promises to be an unforgettable evening for Salina Liberty fans and the entire community,” said Salina Liberty General Manager Sam Sellers. “We’re thrilled to honor our military heroes, offer a glimpse of the legendary Lombardi Trophy, and welcome a distinguished figure like Commissioner Jeff Fisher to Salina. We encourage everyone to come out and support their Salina Liberty!”

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early for this can’t-miss event. The Tony’s Pizza Event Center ticket office is open from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Friday and will open at 2:00 PM Saturday.

