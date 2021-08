(St. Joseph, MO) — Chiefs training camp continues in St. Joseph, and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy says the offensive line has some progress to make.

Today marks the first day in pads, and Bieniemy believes the O-line group still has to work on gelling and communicating.

Tight end Travis Kelce practiced after leaving early on Thursday with back and hip tightness, practicing in both seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 drills.