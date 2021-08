(St. Joseph, MO) — Chiefs training camp continues at Missouri Western, where Tyreek Hill was back in action and looking like his usual self.

The star wide receiver left Tuesday’s practice with knee tendinitis and missed Wednesday’s session, but he didn’t miss a beat yesterday, catching a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes on the second play of team red zone drills.

Position mate Mecole Hardman continued his impressive camp as he enters an important third season in the league.