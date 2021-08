(St. Joseph, MO) — Chiefs training camp continues at Missouri Western, and players were tackling to the ground for the first time in day two of practice in pads.

The tight ends were among the top performers, which is good for Travis Kelce, who said he’s rolling after being limited in week one of camp.

Kelce also dished out praise for fifth-rounder and position mate Noah Gray, saying he “can’t wait until the world sees what that guy can do.”