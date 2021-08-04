(St. Joseph, MO) — Chiefs training camp continues at Missouri Western this week, and for the first time this offseason, players put on the pads yesterday.

Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill left the session early with knee tendinitis, but coach Andy Reid said the team was just being careful and that it isn’t expected to be serious.

General manager Brett Veach and other members of the pro personnel department were there to take in the highly-anticipated one-on-one drills between the offensive and defensive linemen.