Salina, KS

Now: 75 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 64 °

Chiefs Training Camp Continues

Metro NewsAugust 4, 2021

(St. Joseph, MO) — Chiefs training camp continues at Missouri Western this week, and for the first time this offseason, players put on the pads yesterday.

Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill left the session early with knee tendinitis, but coach Andy Reid said the team was just being careful and that it isn’t expected to be serious.

General manager Brett Veach and other members of the pro personnel department were there to take in the highly-anticipated one-on-one drills between the offensive and defensive linemen.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Chiefs Training Camp Continues

August 3, 2021 9:27 am

Chiefs Continue Training Camp

July 30, 2021 10:08 am

Chiefs Open Camp With First Practice

July 29, 2021 3:16 pm

Chiefs Re-Sign Alex Okafor

July 21, 2021 9:11 am


Latest Stories

Kansas News

KSU Researching Cancer Immunotherap...

Immunotherapy can leverage the body's immune system to fight cancer. While excellent responses have ...

August 4, 2021 Comments

Chiefs Training Camp Continues

Sports News

August 4, 2021

Big 12, Pac-12 Commissioners Potent...

Sports News

August 4, 2021

USDA Announces August 2021 Lending ...

Farming News

August 4, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KSU Researching Cancer Im...
August 4, 2021Comments
Covid Cases in Kids Spiki...
August 4, 2021Comments
Couple Sentenced for Faki...
August 4, 2021Comments
24th Most Wanted Arrest
August 3, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices