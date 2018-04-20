Chiefs Slated for Five Primetime Contests

The National Football League announced on Thursday the regular season schedule for the 2018 season. The Kansas City Chiefs will be featured in five primetime television games.

“I always look forward to this time of year, getting our players back in the building, getting back to football, and then on top of that we get to see how our schedule sets up and start our preparation,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said. “We’ve got a lot of work to get done before September 9th. I’m excited to get started and I know Chiefs Kingdom will be supporting us the entire way.”

Kansas City will kick off its quest for a third-straight AFC West title with back-to-back road games against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chiefs have won eight consecutive contests against the Chargers. A victory against Los Angeles on Sept. 9 would mark the longest consecutive win streak against the Chargers in team history. The Chiefs return home to Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 23 to face the San Francisco 49ers in the club’s home opener. Kansas City’s first primetime contest is on Oct. 1 against the Broncos in Denver. The Chiefs have won five consecutive matchups against the Broncos.

After a visit from the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 7, Kansas City will face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on NBC’s Sunday Night Football on October 14. The Chiefs will take on the Bengals and Broncos at home before traveling to Cleveland on November 4. The Chiefs face the Arizona Cardinals at home on November 11, followed by a Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Mexico City on Nov. 19.

Following the club’s Bye Week on November 25 the team will travel to face the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 2. The Chiefs are 8-2 against Oakland under Head Coach Andy Reid. The final quarter of the season features a home game against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 9, before a Thursday night contest at Arrowhead Stadium versus the Chargers on Dec. 13. The Chiefs then travel to Seattle for their second Sunday Night Football contest of the season, facing the Seahawks in primetime on December 23. Kansas City closes out the regular season at home against the Oakland Raiders on December 30.

Fans interested in traveling to the Chiefs vs. Rams game in Mexico City are encouraged to visit Primesport.com or call (800) 591-9198. As the Official Travel Partner of the Kansas City Chiefs, Primesport offers multiple options including travel, hotel, tickets and on-site hospitality.

Chiefs single-game tickets will go on sale beginning tomorrow at 8 a.m. for both Chiefs Season Ticket Members and Jackson County taxpayers and will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Single-game tickets are subject to availability and dynamic pricing. Season Ticket Memberships are available for as low as $380 per year. Visit Chiefs.com for details.

2018 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date | Opponent | Time | Network

Thursday, Aug. 9 | Houston Texans | 7:30 p.m. | KCTV5

Friday, Aug. 17 | at Atlanta Falcons | 6:00 p.m. | KCTV5

Saturday, Aug. 25 | at Chicago Bears | Noon | KCTV5

Thursday, Aug. 30 | Green Bay Packers | 7:30 p.m. | KCTV5

2018 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Date | Opponent | Time | Network

Sunday, Sept. 9 | at Los Angeles Chargers | 3:05 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Sept. 16 | at Pittsburgh Steelers | Noon | CBS

Sunday, Sept. 23 | San Francisco 49ers | Noon | FOX

Monday, Oct. 1 | at Denver Broncos | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, Oct. 7 | Jacksonville Jaguars* | Noon | CBS

Sunday, Oct. 14 | at New England Patriots* | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Sunday, Oct. 21 | Cincinnati Bengals* | Noon | CBS

Sunday, Oct. 28 | Denver Broncos* | Noon | CBS

Sunday, Nov. 4 | at Cleveland Browns* | Noon | CBS

Sunday, Nov. 11 | Arizona Cardinals* | Noon | FOX

Monday, Nov. 19 | at Los Angeles Rams (Mexico City) | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, Nov. 25 | BYE WEEK

Sunday, Dec. 2 | at Oakland Raiders* | 3:05 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Dec. 9 | Baltimore Ravens* | Noon | CBS

Thursday, Dec. 13 | Los Angeles Chargers | 7:20 p.m. | FOX/NFLN

Sunday, Dec. 23 | at Seattle Seahawks* | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Sunday, Dec. 30 | Oakland Raiders* | Noon | CBS

Home games in bold; all kickoffs are Central Time.