Chiefs Sign Two New Players

Metro NewsMay 4, 2020

(Kansas City, MO) — Taco Charlton has agreed to a one-year contract with the Chiefs. The 25-year-old defensive end was a 2017 first-round pick of the Cowboys out of Michigan.

He made seven starts before suffering a shoulder injury and was released two weeks into the 2019 season.

The Dolphins signed Charlton and he appeared in 10 games, starting five, but was a healthy scratch the last four games of the season. Miami waived him last week.

Undrafted Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson has agreed to terms with the Chiefs.

Patterson threw for 3,061 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight picks last season.

He started all 26 Wolverines’ games the last two years after transferring from Ole Miss.

Patterson will compete to be a backup to Patrick Mahomes.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

