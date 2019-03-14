Salina, KS

Chiefs Sign LB Damien Wilson

Chiefs.com
March 14, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Thursday that the club has signed free agent linebacker Damien Wilson.

“We see a lot of potential in Damien,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said. “He was a really good player in Dallas, and as we go through this transition with our defense we were in the market for a young, SAM linebacker. We feel really good about Damien and are excited to have him here in Kansas City.”

Wilson (6-0, 245) has played in 64 games (22 starts) in four NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2015-18). His career numbers include 98 tackles (69 solo), 2.5 sacks (-18.0 yards), eight tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

The Gloster, Mississippi, native, originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection (127th overall) of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at the University of Minnesota.

March 14, 2019

