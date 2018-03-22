Salina, KS

Chiefs Sign DT Xavier Williams

KC Chiefs ReleaseMarch 22, 2018

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Wednesday that the club has signed defensive tackle Xavier Williams.

“With Xavier you are talking about another player that we feel has a tremendous upside,” General Manager Brett Veach said. “He’s an athletic defensive tackle who can push the pocket and contribute for us in both the run and pass game.”

Williams (6-2, 309) has played in 23 games (two starts) in three NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals (2015-17). His career numbers include 28 tackles (22 solo), 0.5 sacks (-5.0 yards), two tackles for loss and one forced fumble. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals on May 5, 2015. The Kansas City, Missouri, native, played collegiately at Northern Iowa and prepped at Grandview High School in Grandview, Missouri.

