Chiefs shut down Ravens, advance to Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs will return to the Super Bowl.

Kansas City knocked off the AFC’s top-seeded Baltimore Ravens Sunday, 17-10, marking their second-straight Super Bowl appearance and their fourth in the last five years.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense were clicking early, scoring on each of their first two drives.

Mahomes was able to connect with his top option early and often, as he connected with Tight End Travis Kelce 11 times for 116 yards and a touchdown.

The big day for Kelce moved him past all-time great Jerry Rice for the most postseason receptions in NFL history with 156.

Mahomes was superb early on, finishing the day 30/39 for 241 yards and a TD, but Baltimore’s salty defense would clamp down on KC the rest of the way, shutting them out in the second half.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, their own defense was remarkable, as Steve Spagnuolo’s defense limited the Ravens and MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson to just 10 points, forcing three turnovers in the game.

Jackson connected with Zay Flowers on a long touchdown in the first quarter, but following that the Ravens would be stonewalled from the end zone, and only manage a field goal in the final minutes.

The Chiefs will now meet the winner of the NFC title game. San Francisco and Detroit meet up to decide their opponent. Coverage of that contest is available on FOX.

