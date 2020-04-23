Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 66 ° | Lo: 50 °

Chiefs Select LSU Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Chiefs.comApril 23, 2020

Over the past 15 years, LSU has had a nice run of pro-caliber backs: Domanick Davis (who later changed his last name to Williams), Joseph Addai, Stevan Ridley, Spencer Ware, Alfred Blue, Jeremy Hill, Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice. Edwards-Helaire (pronounced EE-lair) is next in line after a strong 2019 season where he garnered All-SEC honors (first-team as a running back, second-team as a returner). “CEH” rushed for 1,415 yards and 16 touchdowns on 215 carries (6.6 per) as a junior, starting 14 of 15 games played on the team’s journey to an undefeated national championship season. The 2019 Paul Hornung Award finalist showed his all-purpose chops as a receiver (55 receptions, 453 yards, 8.2 average, touchdown) and kick returner (10 returns, 214 yards, 21.4 average). He led the Tigers in all-purpose yards in 2018 (146 carries, 658 yards, 4.5 ypc, seven touchdowns; 11 receptions, 96 yards, 8.7 average; 17 returns, 416 yards, 24.5 average). Coaches used him as a reserve back (nine carries, 31 yards, 3.4 ypc; three receptions, 46 yards, 15.3 average) and on special teams (13 kick returns, 427 yards, 32.8 average) as a true freshman. Edwards-Helaire was a four-star recruit at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge when signing on with the hometown team.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Six Chiefs Land on NFL All-Decade Team

April 6, 2020 10:05 pm

FOCO Launches Mecole Hardman Pregame Entrance...

March 26, 2020 4:22 pm

Chiefs agree to 1-year deals with DT Pennel, ...

March 25, 2020 3:36 pm

Chiefs Agree to Multi-Year Deal with MWSU; Tr...

February 14, 2020 10:23 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Chiefs Select LSU Running Back Clyd...

Over the past 15 years, LSU has had a nice run of pro-caliber backs: Domanick Davis (who later chang...

April 23, 2020 Comments

Broncos select WR Jerry Jeudy with ...

Sports News

April 23, 2020

Saline County Still Steady With 17 ...

COVID-19 Top News

April 23, 2020

$600 Unemployment Compensation Now ...

Kansas News

April 23, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

$600 Unemployment Compens...
April 23, 2020Comments
DCF Partners with Local A...
April 23, 2020Comments
Governor Says Reopening W...
April 23, 2020Comments
Construction Tools Stolen
April 23, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH