Chiefs Select LSU Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Over the past 15 years, LSU has had a nice run of pro-caliber backs: Domanick Davis (who later changed his last name to Williams), Joseph Addai, Stevan Ridley, Spencer Ware, Alfred Blue, Jeremy Hill, Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice. Edwards-Helaire (pronounced EE-lair) is next in line after a strong 2019 season where he garnered All-SEC honors (first-team as a running back, second-team as a returner). “CEH” rushed for 1,415 yards and 16 touchdowns on 215 carries (6.6 per) as a junior, starting 14 of 15 games played on the team’s journey to an undefeated national championship season. The 2019 Paul Hornung Award finalist showed his all-purpose chops as a receiver (55 receptions, 453 yards, 8.2 average, touchdown) and kick returner (10 returns, 214 yards, 21.4 average). He led the Tigers in all-purpose yards in 2018 (146 carries, 658 yards, 4.5 ypc, seven touchdowns; 11 receptions, 96 yards, 8.7 average; 17 returns, 416 yards, 24.5 average). Coaches used him as a reserve back (nine carries, 31 yards, 3.4 ypc; three receptions, 46 yards, 15.3 average) and on special teams (13 kick returns, 427 yards, 32.8 average) as a true freshman. Edwards-Helaire was a four-star recruit at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge when signing on with the hometown team.