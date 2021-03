(Kansas City, MO) — The Chiefs are parting ways with Damien Williams.

The running back led the team in rushing in 2019 and scored two fourth quarter touchdowns in the Super Bowl victory last year over San Francisco.

Williams opted out of the 2020 season.

His release clears nearly 2.2-million dollars in cap space.

Earlier in the day the Chiefs re-signed running back Darrel Williams and Taco Charlton.