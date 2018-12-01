Salina, KS

Chiefs Release Kareem Hunt

Todd PittengerNovember 30, 2018

The Kansas City Chiefs have released running back Kareem Hunt.

The team released the following sttaement Friday evening:

“Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt. At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue. As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”

TMZ released a video Friday afternoon of Hunt’s physical altercation with the woman during  the previously known incident that took place in February. The video shows the second-year running back shoving and kicking the woman in a hallway of a Cleveland hotel.

Police were called to the scene at the time of the incident but no charges were filed and no one was arrested.

Along with his release, Hunt was placed by the league on the Commissioner Exempt List, sidelining him while the league investigates.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

