Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 51 ° | Lo: 49 °

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes Wins AFC Offensive Player of the Month Honors

Chiefs.comOctober 4, 2018

Patrick Mahomes’ first month as the Kansas City Chiefs’ starting quarterback couldn’t have gone much better.

The 23-year-old signal caller was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September on Thursday after leading the NFL in touchdowns (13) and passer rating (137.4) while ranking second in throws of at least 25 yards (12) and third in yards per attempt (9.63) over the course of the month – all without throwing an interception.

Mahomes’ 13 touchdown passes were the most through the first three games of a season in NFL history, passing the previous mark set by Peyton Manning in 2013.

He tossed four of those touchdowns in Kansas City’s Week 1 victory over Los Angeles and another six scores in Week 2 against Pittsburgh, becoming the youngest player in league history to throw six or more touchdowns in a game and just the second quarterback to do so in franchise history, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson.

Each of those performances earned the second-year quarterback AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, making Mahomes the first quarterback to open the season with consecutive Player of the Week awards since Tom Brady in 2011.

He tossed another three touchdowns in the Chiefs’ Week 3 matchup with San Francisco, leading Kansas City to a third victory in as many games and earning the young quarterback some hardware for the month.

It marks the second-straight year that a member of the Chiefs has won the award in September, with running back Kareem Hunt doing so in 2017.

Mahomes is already off to a strong start in October, authoring a fourth-quarter, double-digit comeback against the Denver Broncos last Monday. He’ll look to keep that momentum rolling this Sunday as the Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 10-3

October 4, 2018 11:54 am

Kansas City Pulls off Comeback Against Denver

October 2, 2018 9:06 am

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 9-27

September 28, 2018 11:41 am

Chiefs Defeat 49ers, 38-27, in Home-Opener

September 23, 2018 8:50 pm

Latest Stories

Top News

Zoo To You Traveling to Kansas Scho...

Today, schools are facing shrinking budgets and increasing demands on time in the classroom, and as ...

October 4, 2018 Comments

UPDATED: Weather Altering Area Spor...

Sports News

October 4, 2018

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

October 4, 2018

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthu...

Sports News

October 4, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hot Tub Damaged
October 4, 2018Comments
Truck, Tools Stolen
October 4, 2018Comments
Area Bands Headed to KSU ...
October 4, 2018Comments
13th Meeting of Guns and ...
October 3, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH