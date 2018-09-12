Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

What a start to the season for Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The National Football League named Mahomes as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday following the 22-year-old quarterback’s performance in Kansas City’s season-opening victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mahomes, embarking on his first campaign as the Chiefs’ starter under center, completed 15-of-27 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns in the win, posting an AFC-best 127.5 passer rating in the contest.

He’s the fifth-youngest quarterback since 1970 to toss four or more touchdowns in a season-opener and just the sixth passer in franchise history to throw for at least four scores without an interception.

It all led to the first such honor for Mahomes in his brief career, and hopefully, the first of several more to come.