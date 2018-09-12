Salina, KS

Now: 78 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy / Windy

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 68 °

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Chiefs.comSeptember 12, 2018

What a start to the season for Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The National Football League named Mahomes as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday following the 22-year-old quarterback’s performance in Kansas City’s season-opening victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mahomes, embarking on his first campaign as the Chiefs’ starter under center, completed 15-of-27 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns in the win, posting an AFC-best 127.5 passer rating in the contest.

He’s the fifth-youngest quarterback since 1970 to toss four or more touchdowns in a season-opener and just the sixth passer in franchise history to throw for at least four scores without an interception.

It all led to the first such honor for Mahomes in his brief career, and hopefully, the first of several more to come.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Chiefs Defeat Chargers in Season-Opener

September 10, 2018 8:34 am

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 9-5

September 6, 2018 8:25 am

Chiefs Defeat Packers, 33-21, in Preseason Fi...

August 31, 2018 8:36 pm

Chiefs Fall to Bears, 27-20

August 26, 2018 4:02 pm

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Police Log 9-12-18

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person responsible for a business burglary. ...

September 12, 2018 Comments

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes Named ...

Sports News

September 12, 2018

KSU Polytechnic Salina Campus Earns...

Top News

September 12, 2018

HS Sports Digest 9-11

Sports News

September 12, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Police Log 9-12-18
September 12, 2018Comments
Kobach Visits Salina Tech
September 11, 2018Comments
Home Grocery Delivery to ...
September 11, 2018Comments
Hope Bank Makes Finance P...
September 11, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH