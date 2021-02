(Kansas City, MO) — The Chiefs have placed wideout DeMarcus Robinson and reserve center Daniel Kilgore on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to close contact.

They still could play in the Super Bowl Sunday against the Buccaneers if they test negative for five consecutive days.

Robinson had a career-best 45 receptions for 466 yards and three touchdowns this season.

The 33-year-old Kilgore is the backup to center Austin Reiter and started four games this season.