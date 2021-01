(Kansas City, MO) — The Chiefs have put Michael Danna on the reserve/COVID list.

ESPN reports the rookie defensive end has not tested positive for the coronavirus, but had a high-risk close contact with an infected person.

The Chiefs are off this weekend.

If Danna does not test positive in the next several days, he could return to the roster for the Divisional round game.

KC also signed veteran tight end Ricky Seals-Jones to its practice squad.